Imphal: Amid growing speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be making his first trip to Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, BJP MLAs, including Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata discussed the formation of a new government.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by 14 BJP legislators at the official quarters of Mayang Imphal AC ML K “Robindro at Imphal.

The meeting, apart from measures taken by the authorities in the state in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, discussed what the BJP MLAs could render in the interest of the people, as and when the central government’s initiative for the installation of a new government led by BJP.

BJP with 37 seats does harbour the aspirations of returning to the masnad.

President’s rule was imposed four days after the resignation of N Biren Singh as Chief Minister on February 9, 2025.

In renewed hopes, the BJP MLAs discussed the possibility of forming a popular government ahead of the speculated Prime Minister’s visit in the second week of this month, though they have not received any information from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) or the party’s National office regarding the Prime Minister’s visit.

When the law and order situation reached its nadir due to ethnic violence, the Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13, and the state assembly has been placed under animated suspension, giving a glimmer of hope for the installation of the new government as the terms of the elected legislators end in 2027.