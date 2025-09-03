Imphal: Sexual Harassments of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) were highlighted in a one-day training session for the nodal officers of Internal Committees (IC) from government, aided, and private offices under the jurisdiction of Imphal West district.

The programme was jointly organised by the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) in collaboration with the District Administration, Imphal West, at Kombirei Hall, DC Office Complex, Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson of the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, stated that empowering women is important because women take a major role in society.

Promoting education and a healthy lifestyle are also some different ways to empower women at this juncture. Women contribute 50% to the income generation of society as well as in every family, and gender equality is also inevitable in society, she said.

Monsang highlighted that the MSCW was established primarily to empower women and to address challenges, particularly cases of sexual harassment in workplaces.

She emphasized that every woman must be fully aware of her rights and be equipped with the knowledge to address such issues positively and effectively.

Women should also know the appropriate authorities and platforms to approach for timely redressal, she added.

The Chairperson encouraged participants to make use of the MSCW website for more information. She clarified that the Women Empowerment Act is not an anti-men law, noting that respondents in such cases can also be women.

She stressed that redressal mechanisms must ensure that the dignity of both complainants and respondents is protected.