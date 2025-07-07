Imphal: In a joint anti-insurgency operation, personnel from the Assam Rifles and Manipur police commandos apprehended an alleged cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and recovered a substantial cache of weapons in Manipur’s southern Bishnupur district over the past 36 hours.

Acting on intelligence provided by the Assam Rifles, commandos from the Bishnupur district police arrested the suspected PLA activist from an undisclosed location in the district. The identity of the individual has been withheld by authorities.

Based on information obtained during interrogation, the security forces launched a follow-up operation at Nepali Basti in the Santipur area, under the jurisdiction of Loktak police station.

During this operation, they discovered and dismantled an abandoned camp believed to have been set up by valley-based insurgents. A significant number of weapons and other items were recovered from the site.

The recovered items included one SLR rifle, one .303 rifle with an empty magazine, two empty AK-series magazines, and two improvised mortars.

Additionally, security forces seized seven Baofeng handsets, three tear smoke grenades, one stun grenade, and three ILLUM Para bombs. Other items included six live 12-bore cartridges, three missed .303 rounds, an improvised mortar tripod, and one grenade.

Authorities also found eight Baofeng chargers, two bulletproof jackets, eight bulletproof helmets, a pair of shoes, and two belts.

According to officials, the operation significantly disrupted insurgent activities in the area, and further investigations are currently underway.