Imphal: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday accused the Manipur government of violating constitutional provisions by failing to convene the winter session of the state assembly.

Addressing reporters at Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Singh said, “The state government is breaching the Constitution by not adhering to its provisions. According to the rules, three assembly sessions — budget, autumn, and winter — must be held at least once every calendar year. However, in Manipur, the winter session has not been summoned, even as the year draws to a close.”

Singh noted that memorandums were submitted to the governor, the Speaker, and the chief minister on Friday, urging them to address the issue.

Expressing his concerns, the former chief minister stated, “We are forced to raise this matter due to the failure of democratic institutions to function properly. As an opposition party, we cannot remain silent if the government neglects its duties and responsibilities.”

