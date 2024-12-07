Imphal: Thirteen drug users, including four females, were apprehended along with 28 vials of heroin powder in and around Khetrigao in Manipur‘s Imphal East district over the past 24 hours.

Abdul Rajak, vice president of the Khetrigao Meitei Pangal United Clubs (KMPUC), informed the press at his office in Imphal East on Saturday that these individuals were caught during a special drive conducted by the anti-drug unit of the KMPUC.

The ages of those arrested range from 24 to 40 years.

The heroin powder was recovered from four female drug users who had purchased it from two female drug pushers: Yumkhaibam Bebe and Yumkhaibam Albani, daughters of Yumkhaibam Toibi, a resident of Khetrigao.

The confiscated drugs were subsequently destroyed by fire in the presence of the media.

The apprehended drug users were handed over to their relatives after counseling. The two female drug pushers were given a week’s ultimatum to surrender to the KMPUC volunteers.