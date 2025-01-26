Imphal: Personnel of the Indian security forces and Manipur police in a coordinated effort arrested two suspected members of the United Komrem Revolutionary Army (UKRA), in the southern Churachandpur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

The UKRA is one of the 25 Kuki-Zo underground groups currently under the suspension of operation with the Union government, according to a report on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After getting an intelligence report, the joint team of the security forces targeted a flash operation in and around the suspected areas of Maunjang village in New Dampi under the Churachandpur police station on Saturday night.

The operation which lasted around 1:30 hours winded up with the arrests of two cadres of the UKRA along with some weapons.

The arrested cadres were identified as Thangrengsong Kom (45) and L.Washington Kom (42) while carrying out ruthless extortion activities from the Ex-services in the said village.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

From their possessions, two mobile phones, a wallet, and a catapult were recovered. Police added that a case has been registered in this connection and arrested persons along with the recovered items are now in police custody.