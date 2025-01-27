Imphal: Jiribam district officials in Manipur have called for a return to peaceful co-existence and communal harmony along the Assam border.

Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar emphasized the need to restore the earlier harmonious environment in the district, urging all stakeholders to contribute positively.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The 2024 communal violence in Jiribam resulted in the deaths of nine people, including women and children. Six women and three children were abducted and killed by extremists.

DC Kumar said the district administration is providing assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs), including ex-gratia payments to the families of the deceased and compensation for farmers unable to cultivate their land.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar highlighted the importance of leveraging the district’s agricultural, horticultural, and sericultural potential to contribute to the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To improve public service delivery, the district has re-activated the “District Meeyamgi Numit” (Peoples’ Day) to address public grievances directly.

The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and Officer-in-Charge of Jiribam Police Station were recently awarded the Chief Minister’s Commendation Certificate for their effective implementation of the Inner Line Permit System.