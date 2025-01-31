Imphal: All the Chief Ministers of the north-eastern states of India have been urged to launch an anti-narco-terrorist campaign with renewed vigours to pave the way for peace and development of the region.

This was stated by Khuraijam Athouba, the convenor of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the powerful lawful outfits in the state while talking to the newsmen at Imphal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The COCOMI during a special general body meeting resolved to submit memorandums to the chief ministers of the NE states.

The resolution has sought the help and assistance of NE Chief Ministers urging them to renew the joint anti-narco-terrorist campaign against the anti-social and subversive activities persistently committed across the region.

Khuraijam Athouba said in the memorandum, COCOMI will call for the establishment of an anti-narcotics enforcement agency for the region, and launch an anti-narcotic campaign, Kh Athouba said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In reply to a question posed by a newsman on which day the memorandum would be served to the concerned Chief Ministers of the NE states, Kh Athnouba said that it would be translated into reality within a week.

The convenor further added that the COCOMI will intensify its movements to address the Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist aggression in the state as the government claimed that its anti-drug trafficking agencies ended up destroying about 150,000kg of narcotic substances in 2024 across the region.