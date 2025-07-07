Imphal: A Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla), locally known as Shaphu or Saphu in the Meitei language, was successfully rescued and released back into its natural habitat in Manipur’s Senapati district, officials confirmed on Monday.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Senapati Forest Department and the Sadim Pukhri Village Authority, following a distress call from a local farmer.

The endangered mammal was discovered by Joseph Kaba, a resident of Sadim Malingli village, who found the animal displaced from its natural surroundings.

Acting swiftly, forest staff mobilised a rescue team along with Chang L, Veterinary Officer from the District Veterinary Office, Senapati. A thorough health assessment was conducted to check for injuries, infections, or other health concerns.

Once cleared by the veterinarian, the Pangolin was released back into the wild, in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.

Joseph Kaba, who also serves as the Chairman of Sadim Malingli village, stressed the importance of reducing human-wildlife conflict and called for greater compassion towards wildlife. “This rescue highlights how communities can play a crucial role in protecting biodiversity,” he said.

The Sadim Pukhri community, in particular, has been actively involved in local conservation initiatives. For over a decade, residents have protected the forest area surrounding Sadim Lizai Lake. These efforts are led by the Sadim Lizai Students and Youth Association (SLSYA), in collaboration with the Village Authority.

Forest officials lauded the community’s contribution and urged the public to participate in preserving natural ecosystems for future generations.