Imphal: A bomb expert team from the Indian para-military forces and Manipur police found and safely neutralized Mine bombs in situ at a hotspot located along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Sunday.

Official reports said on Monday that after getting a report from the general public that powerful bombs were lying in situ, a joint team of the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched the intelligence-based operation at around 2 pm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During search operations using metal detectors and a sniffer dog, authorities discovered five Metal Improvised Electronic Devices (IEDs), one IED, and 5 kgs of Plastic IEDs, fitted with cortex and detonators, in a pit in the Molnom-Senam area under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District, south of Myanmar, on Sunday.

After a thorough search operation in and around the location, the joint also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosive articles.

The recovered items included three Heavy Mortar Launchers (country-made), one 7.62 mm country-made Pistol with Magazine, one 7.65 mm Pistol with Magazine, four AK-47 ammunition, six SLR ammunition, six 12-bore ammunition, 200 grams of Gunpowder, two Helmets, and two Bulletproof jackets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!