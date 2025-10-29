Imphal: “The final negotiated political settlement between the Government of India (GoI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM), representing Nagalim (the Nagas), shall be based on the ‘uniqueness of Nagalim’s history.’”

This was stated by NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah during his grand civic reception jointly organized by the United Naga Council (UNC) and hosted by the Naga People’s Organization (NPO) at Senapati Stadium in Manipur’s Senapati district on Wednesday.

Muivah said the negotiation signifies a “new relationship” of “sharing of sovereign power,” which shall be in accordance with Nagalim’s unique and recognized history, inclusive of the Naga national flag and the Naga national constitution.

He further emphasized that this “new relationship” of “sharing of sovereign power” shall not be defined by the constitutions of India or Myanmar but by the political agreement between the two sovereign entities. It shall exist outside the Union and the constitutions of India and Burma (Myanmar).

However, following the signing of the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, the GoI has allegedly been making desperate attempts to betray its letter and spirit by refusing to acknowledge the Naga national flag and the Naga national constitution.

The NSCN supremo cautioned the Naga people that the Naga national flag and constitution are non-negotiable and form the sole basis for any political settlement between the GoI and the NSCN, past, present, and future.

He further warned that the Nagas must remain alert to the Indian state’s strategy of “divide and conquer” through the distortion and misinterpretation of the Framework Agreement.

In this context, he said it was unfortunate that some sections of the Nagas have become pawns in the hands of the GoI and its agencies.

The NSCN/GPRN, he asserted, does not recognize any agreement signed within the framework of the Indian Constitution, past, present, or future.

Any Nagas or organizations promoting or supporting the “corrupt version” of the Indian state and its agencies concerning the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué of July 11, 2002, and the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, would be deemed traitors to the Naga nation.

Muivah concluded that the letter and spirit of the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué and the Framework Agreement, which duly recognize the sovereign Naga national flag and the sovereign Nagalim national constitution, remain the rallying point for Nagalim and the Naga people, wherever they are.