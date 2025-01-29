Guwahati: Manipur government, the Government of India, and the United Naga Council (UNC) are set to convene tripartite talks on January 30 at the DC Conference Hall in Manipur’s Senapati District.

The meeting will focus on the highly anticipated discussions regarding the creation of seven new districts in Manipur by the state government on December 8, 2016.

In a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs, North East Division, Advisor (North East) AK Mishra, to the President of UNC, requested UNC to attend the meeting along with their team.

According to sources, the UNC team is expected to include its executives, working committee members, and the Presidents of several Naga organizations, including the All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Women’s Union (NWU), and Naga People’s Organization (NPO).

However, the representatives of the government who will participate in the talks have not yet been disclosed.

Notably, the tripartite talks between the Centre, the Manipur government, and the UNC held on November 29, 2024, ended inconclusively.