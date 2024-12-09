Imphal: The Manipur government on Monday lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in nine districts of the state, officials said.

Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was imposed in the nine districts of Manipur on November 16, 2024, as a preventive measure in the public interest.

However, a temporary ban on mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, will remain in effect in nine districts until 5:15 PM today.

These districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

In an order issued by the Home Department, Kumar stated, “The state government has decided to lift any form of internet suspension in the state of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measures in public interests.”

The order also cautioned internet users to refrain from activities that could lead to future internet suspensions.