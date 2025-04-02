Imphal: A Havildar of the 4 Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) posted at Dzuko in the Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north deserted from his post taking two sophisticated weapons and around 400 ammunition, the report said on Wednesday.

It said, Letkhogin Touthang, a Havildar of the 4 IRB deployed at the Dzuko valley under the Mao Police station along the Manipur-Nagaland border, ran away while discharged as sentry.

He ran away with an INSAS Rifle loaded with a magazine, a caliber rifle with a magazine, and over 300 ammunition from his post on Friday.

L Touthang, is a resident of Molkon village under the jurisdition of the Sailul police station in Kangpokpi district of Manipur and is a son of Tangsei Touthang.

Officials said that the personnel involved could face severe legal consequences, including court-martial and imprisonment.

There are also potential risks as the presence of missing weapons in the wrong hands could pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

The official added that the police have registered a case under the Mao police station as per relevant sections of the law.