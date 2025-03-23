Imphal: The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Nagaland has sounded a high alert in the neighboring Manipur state in light of the latter’s importing livestock for large-scale consumption on National Highway 102 linking the two states.

United Committee Manipur (UCM) urged the authorities concerned to take necessary precautionary measures on the import of livestock into the state day and night along the National Highway 102, Imphal-Dimapur Road.

UCM Chairman Suresh said that Manipur is sounding the alarm after the District Commissioner of Longleng, Nagaland, informed the public about an ASF outbreak at the Piggery Farm in Yachem Village, Nagaland.

Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the viral disease, which has resulted in the death of several pigs.

The UCM raised concerns among piggery farms in Manipur and urged the Manipur government to properly inspect the livestock brought into the state, as authorities have strictly prohibited the movement, trade, export, import, and transportation of pigs, piglets, pork, and pig-derived products from the infected zone.

Further, the UCM appealed to the Veterinary department to organize an awareness program about ASF and take necessary precautionary measures.

The highly contagious ASF disease spread to 37 epicenters, and authorities culled 1,781 pigs from 1,662 farms across seven districts.

The Central Government sanctioned Rs 1 crore to compensate farmers in Manipur for the pigs culled due to the African Swine Fever epidemic between October 2024 and December 2024.