Imphal: In an alarming development, over 70 students from the Sita Government High School in the Tengnoupal district have been indisposed within a week, reports India TodayNE.

School authorities have been forced to close the institution indefinitely, even postponing the Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5.

As per the report, typhoid seems to be the reason behind the outbreak.

Even a seasonal viral infection or mosquito-borne diseases is not ruled out.

The sick students were at first brought to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) 18 km away from the school at the Tengnoupal District Headquarters.

But limited facilities were an impediment.

Several students were advised to be treated at home.

Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), with the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC), requested the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on September 2 for immediate deployment of a medical team and the organisation of both a free medical camp and a malaria fogging drive on school grounds.

KSO District Education Secretary, Mimin Mate, said, “More than 70 students are currently unwell, and it is essential to provide them with prompt medical attention and prevent the further spread of mosquito-borne diseases.”

Community leaders and parents are extremely worried.

They urge for swift medical interventions or else the crisis can escalate.

Health experts feel the indispositions “underscore urgent need for robust health monitoring systems, particularly in schools in hill districts with limited access to healthcare.”

According to them, preventive measures against water-borne and vector-borne diseases need to be strengthened to prevent future outbreaks.

Sita Government High School will remain shut till the situation normalises.