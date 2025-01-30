Manipur PLA leader killed in encounter along Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: A leader of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), was killed during encounter along the Manipur-Myanmar border on January 27.

Henthoiba alias Salam Nganba Meitei, 28, a self-styled captain of the PLA/RPF, lost his life in an exchange of gunfire, which the group described as a “proxy war” against enemy forces.

The PLA/RPF issued a statement on Thursday, claiming that Henthoiba succumbed to injuries sustained during the encounter with enemies supported by Indian paramilitary forces along the border.

Henthoiba, a resident of Komnao village in Kakching district, Manipur, was posthumously promoted to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant by the PLA/RPF in recognition of his contribution.

The group expressed deep sorrow over his untimely death and extended condolences to his family. The ongoing clashes, involving Manipur-based underground groups and Myanmar’s Kuki-National Army (Burma), have led to significant casualties.

Reports indicate that over 17 people were killed, with 16 KNA (B) cadres feared dead and 16 sophisticated weapons recovered from the slain individuals. The fighting erupted near Border Pillar 78 on the Manipur-Myanmar border.