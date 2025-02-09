Imphal: A suspected activist of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) involved in extortion activities in the Greater Imphal area was arrested from a Public toilet under the Imphal City police station.

After receiving intelligence input regarding anti-social activities in the targeted hotspots, an anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police commandos rushed and raided.

The operation winded up with the arrest and seizure of an activist of the PLA/RPF from a Public toilet in Imphal city.

The preliminary interrogation at the spot led to the recovery of a mobile handset and a wallet containing Rs 510 hidden inside the Toilet. From his further interrogation, one four-wheeler was also recovered.

The arrested person is directly involved in extortion activities from rented houses and shops in Nagamapal and Uripok areas of Imphal city. the police said.

Arrested activist namely Ningthoujam Khamba @ Nganba Meitei (52) along with the seized items are now in the City police station for relevant legal formalities, the police added