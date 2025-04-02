Manipur Police arrest PREPAK-P member for extortion in Kakching

Imphal: A 40-year-old man, allegedly associated with the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-P), was arrested during a search and area domination operation in southern Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Moirangthem Roshan Singh (40), a resident of Chairel Awang Leikai in Kakching district. He was apprehended from Aihang Village, near the waiting shed, under Waikhong Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police reports, Singh was actively involved in extortion and other illegal activities, particularly targeting institutions in and around Wangoo, Chairel, and Pangaltabi areas in Kakching district.

During the arrest, law enforcement recovered a mobile phone and multiple demand letters from his possession.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further links to extortion and militant activities in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!