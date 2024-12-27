Guwahati: Manipur Police have arrested two members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG) from Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals, cadres identified as Md Imtiaz Khan and Irengbam Gulapi Singh, were involved in extortion activities.

The arrests were made on Thursday in the Awang Wanagai Lamkhai area of Imphal West district, according to a police statement released on Friday.

The militants were involved in extorting money from various establishments, including brick farms, schools, oil pumps in the Pangei and Khongampat areas of Imphal East district, and a health center in Sekmai, Imphal West district.

Following the arrests, police seized two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

This arrest comes on the heels of another significant operation on December 17, where Manipur Police apprehended eight KCP-PWG cadres in connection with the killing of two migrant laborers from Bihar in Kakching district.

The December 14 incident, which occurred near Keirak, sparked widespread outrage. Following the gruesome attack, large-scale police operations were launched, leading to the arrests of the eight militants.