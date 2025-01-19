Imphal: Central and state forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and electronic devices during a raid in the southeastern Thoubal district of Manipur.

According to a police report, based on an intelligence report, a combined team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation at an abandoned militants’ camp located at the foothill of Ushoipokpi under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal District on Saturday morning.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a Single Bore Barrel (Sniper), a country-made Rifle, an Amogh Carbine magazine, three .303 magazine, a HE Hand Grenade, a Detonator, five 7.62 x 39mm live rounds, six .32 live rounds, a 9mm live rounds, six .303 empty case, four 7.62mm (SLR) empty case, six 7.62 x 39mm empty case, a Green Smoke 80MK1, two Stun Shell and three Tear Smoke Shells.

Further, the joint team also retrieved electronic devices including three TYT Radio sets along with an Antenna, three chargers, and an Adaptor.

The recovered items have been deposited to the concerned police station for relevant purposes, the police added.

