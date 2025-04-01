Imphal: Central security forces and civil police conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur, during the past 24 hours.

80 suspects were paraded and later released after the operations.

The official said that house-to-house search operations were conducted in the hotspots in the villages of Jakurdhor Part I and Part II, Durgarpur, Lamtaikhunou, Modhupur, Narayanpur, and Bumitpara in Jiribam district bordering Assam.

Combing operations were also launched at Phaiton village in Tamenglong district on the National Highway 37, and 8 suspects were detained in the operations.

The operations were also conducted at Paona bazaar in the heart of Imphal city, and 72 individuals were detained and released after completing their verification processes by producing their identity cards.

At T Khullen check post on the NH-102, the Manipur police and CRPF carried out routine frisk operations for the smooth passage of the vehicles from Imphal to Dimapur via Kohima in Nagaland.

Movement of 235 numbers and 169 numbers of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-102, Imphal to Dimapur, and NH-37 Imphal to Silchar, respectively has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 111 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valleys.

No one was detained by the Police in connection with violations in different districts of the state.