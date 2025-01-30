Manipur: Two dead, one injured in separate road accidents

Imphal: In separate road accidents on Thursday in Manipur, an infant and a truck driver lost their lives, while a Kuki woman sustained serious injuries.

In Churachandpur district, 3-year-old Choikim, daughter of Thoukholet Kuki, died instantly when the Bolero vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident at Tinkhangphai village around 3 pm.

Her mother, Naremrok Khudin, sustained serious injuries and was treated at the district hospital. The infant’s body was also deposited at the hospital, and the police have registered a case for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in Imphal East district, 26-year-old Thangmeipal Jajo, a truck driver from Ukhrul district, was found dead inside his water tanker parked near Palace gate.

A joint team of Imphal East police and forensic experts is investigating the cause of death. The driver’s body has been taken to JNIMS hospital for post-mortem. Thangmeipal Jajo belonged to the Naga community.