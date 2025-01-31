Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated two women’s markets (Ima Keithels) in Imphal West district on Friday.

The markets, located in Sekmai and Kanglatongbi, were constructed at a combined cost of ?13 crores. The Sekmai market cost approximately ?8 crores, while the Kanglatongbi market cost around ?5 crores.

During the same event, held at KSA Ground, Konjengleima, Awang Sekmai, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for new Type-II and Type-III quarters at Sekmai Police Station. This project, with an estimated cost of ?68.7 lakh, aims to improve housing for police personnel.

Singh highlighted the Manipur government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, noting that 27 Ima Markets have been built across Manipur.

He commended the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd. for the timely and quality construction of the Sekmai and Kanglatongbi markets, the foundation stones for which were laid on January 7, 2021.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a world-class football ground with a gallery at Sekmai Kangjeibung, with an estimated cost of ?7 crores.

He emphasized the importance of attracting youth to sports and requested public support for the project’s timely completion.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several ministers, MLAs, and local residents.