Imphal: A person accused of extorting money from locals and government employees by posing as a militant was arrested in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Thokchom Yoihenba Singh (21), alias Wangba and Lion, is a resident of Thinungei Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur. He was arrested by a joint team of the Manipur Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Thinungei Mamang Paton under Bishnupur Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the individual is associated with the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a group primarily active in the valley districts of Manipur. He had reportedly undergone 30 days of basic military training at Kakching Khunou.

Singh is alleged to have extorted money from schools, pharmacies, government offices, and professionals such as doctors and engineers in the Bishnupur and Imphal areas. He had allegedly collected Rs 1,00,000 in extortion money, which was later handed over to a handler linked to the banned outfit.

A mobile phone with two SIM cards and Rs 1,00,000 in cash were seized from his possession. The accused has been handed over to the local police for further legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as amended under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.