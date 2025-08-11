Imphal: Over 650 cadres from various proscribed militant outfits have been arrested, and approximately 3,134 weapons of different types have been recovered since Manipur was placed under President’s Rule (PR), officials reported on Monday.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has been placed under suspended animation since the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, 2025. The central government has extended PR in Manipur until February 13, 2026, owing to the prevailing law and order situation in this volatile border state, officials said.

In the first six months of PR, security forces—including Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, ITBP, and the Indian Army—arrested approximately 665 cadres belonging to 25 banned outfits and recovered 3,134 weapons from them.

Officials reported that 2,035 weapons were recovered from valley-based underground groups and 1,099 from hill-based insurgent groups.

Of the 665 insurgents arrested, only 19 belonged to hill-based groups, including UKLF (2), UKNA (5), KNF-President (4), UKRA (2), CKMA (4), ZUF (1), and MNRF (1). The remaining were associated with valley-based outfits such as KCP-Taibanganba (27), KCP-Nganba (2), KCP-Noyon (46), KCP-PWG (206), KCP-City Meitei (22), KCP-MC (12), KCP-Nongdrenkhomba (13), KCP-MFL (29), RPF/PLA (57), PREPAK-Pro (61), PREPAK (24), UPPK (19), PREPAK-Red Army (1), Koireng-led UNLF (15), Pambei-led UNLF (31), KYKL (38), SOREPA (10), and NRFM (15).

The hill-based underground groups are fighting for a separate state to be carved out of Manipur, while the valley-based groups seek a sovereign nation.

Officials added that the arrests were made on charges related to various anti-social activities at vulnerable locations across the state.