Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla informed that the State Bank of India (SBI) Guwahati Circle, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has donated a Hb HPLC (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography) machine to the Manipur government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal.

The Hb HPLC is a blood test that helps identify hemoglobin variants. It’s a technique that separates and analyzes compounds dissolved in a liquid sample.

The information was given when the SBI Guwahati Circle, Chief General Manager, Sahadevan Radhakrishnan called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan Imphal on Wednesday, an official communique issued from the Raj Bhavan said.

S,.Radhakrishnan, along with other officials met the governor and briefed him on the various initiatives undertaken by the bank to reach even the far-flung areas of the state.

The governor was further informed that the machine was handed over to JNIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Th Lokeshwor during an event held at JNIMS on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of the healthcare sector and the crucial role played by doctors & nurses in maintaining a healthy society, the SBI manager assured that similar activities will be carried out by SBI to benefit the people of Manipur.

Lauding the dedicated works of the SBI, Dr Kh Lokeshwor said that the Hb HPLC machine will be hugely beneficial in accurately diagnosing hemoglobin disorders like thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

He also expressed his gratitude to SBI for the helping hand extended to JNIMS by donating the medical equipment.

RBO (LHO Shillong), Deputy General Manager, Samit Kanti Jha, and officials of SBI Regional Business Office, Imphal were also present at the event.