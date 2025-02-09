Imphal: Two alleged cadres of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P) who have reportedly engaged in arms smuggling cases were arrested in a special operation at a hideout of Narankonji near Manipur University.

According to the police report, one .32 Pistol along with a magazine, one 02-wheeler vehicle, 3 mobile phones, and a wallet containing Rs. 3120 were recovered during the operation conducted on Saturday evening.

Acting on an intelligence report that the armed cadres of the UNLF-P were taking shelter for anti-social activities, the commandos of the Manipur police launched the operation that ended with the arrests and recovery of the illegal items.

The arrested individuals were later identified as Khoisnam Ronaldo Singh (23) and Soram Ngouba Meitei @ Sanatomba (30).

The report added that they were directly involved in extortion activities from the general public, government officials, shopkeepers, etc. in Greater Imphal areas and in smuggling of arms and ammunition for use in extortion purposes.

The arrested cadres along with the seized items are now in the safe custody of the Singjamei police station for legal action.

Notably, the UNLF-P is currently at peace talks with the governments at the center and state.