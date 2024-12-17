Imphal: An unexploded 51 mm mortar bomb was found near Koirengei, a kilometer from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s private residence in Luwangshangbam, on Tuesday morning.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the area.

Locals reported that a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the site the previous night but failed to detonate. The recovery of the unexploded bomb triggered panic among residents.

Manipur police have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the bomb and the motive behind the attack. Security measures around the Chief Minister’s residence have been intensified.

In a separate incident, a hand grenade was found near the residence of a Public Works Department (PWD) special contractor in Imphal East on Sunday.

On Saturday, Manipur Police arrested six cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and killed one member in a separate operation in Thoubal district.

Tensions have been high in Manipur, with a series of attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

Chief Minister Biren Singh has condemned these incidents as acts of terrorism and assured strong action against the perpetrators.