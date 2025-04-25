Guwahati: Meghalaya filmmaker Pradeep Kurba’s “Ha Lyngkha Bneng”, which translates to “The Elysian Field,” has soared to international acclaim, securing prestigious awards at both the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) and the Moscow International Film Festival 2025.

The Khasi-language film “Ha Lyngkha Bneng”, produced by Morgin Kurba, Jova Kurba Mora, and Arpana Kurba, and directed by Pradeep Kurba, acquired the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film.

Meanwhile, the film also gained top honors at the Moscow International Film Festival, winning the Best Film and Best Director awards in the main competition held from April 19 to April 26 in Moscow, Russia.

The film “Ha Lyngkha Bneng” placed the unique narratives of Meghalaya firmly on the global cinematic map and introduced its stories to a worldwide audience.

“Ha Lyngkha Bneng” conveys the spirit and stories of the people of Meghalaya, offering a unique glimpse into the heart of the region. The awards underscore the film’s profound cultural significance and exceptional artistic merit.

Following the achievement, Director Pradeep Kurba, on his social media post, stated that the recognition from the jury has brought the story from the hills of Meghalaya to the world.

Kurba acknowledged the warm reception in Moscow, stating, “A heartfelt thank you to the Moscow International Film Festival for this incredible honor and for embracing our film with such warmth and generosity.”

Moreover, Kurba attributed the film’s success to his homeland, Meghalaya stating that the recent achievement is for the people of Meghalaya.

He added that the support from the people of the state to the local cinema inspired him to take risks and to keep telling stories that matter on the international stage.