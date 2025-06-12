Guwahati: The Eastern Zone of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) escalated its protest on Wednesday by staging a one-day office picketing at the District Transport Office (DTO) in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills.

The Union is demanding the immediate transfer of the current DTO In-Charge, whom they accuse of misconduct and administrative irregularities.

Leaders from all regional GSU units joined the protest, which marked the first major phase of their broader agitation against the officer’s continued tenure.

The Union had earlier launched a peaceful poster campaign on June 2 as an initial step to raise concerns. However, instead of receiving a constructive response, authorities summoned GSU leaders for questioning, a move that the Union says only deepened their resolve to continue protesting.

“The administration’s reaction showed complete disregard for our concerns. That’s why we began today’s picketing to send a clear message,” a representative from the GSU stated.

According to the Union, the officer in question frequently operates from his residential quarters and displays unprofessional behavior, even when approached by Union members for official matters.

Goera Sangma, President of the GSU Eastern Zone (Williamnagar), emphasized the need for immediate action. “We believe the officer’s transfer is essential for improving efficiency and transparency. His leadership has caused several issues that negatively affect the public,” Sangma said.

Despite their peaceful approach in the earlier phase, Sangma noted that the administration’s dismissive attitude forced the Union to intensify its protest.

“We will not back down until the officer is removed. We will hold further discussions to determine our next steps,” he added.

The Union also called on the authorities to address their demands swiftly to prevent any further escalation. “We urge the concerned departments to act responsibly and resolve this matter before the situation worsens,” the leaders said.