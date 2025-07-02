Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has designated three key locations to relocate over 400 eligible street vendors. Officials also confirmed that each vendor will receive a relocation allowance of Rs 20,000.

A senior official from the Urban Affairs Department stated that the government selected the MUDA parking lot (both inside and outside the complex) and the municipal parking lot opposite the SBI Main Branch as designated relocation sites within the central areas of the city.

Between December 2023 and January 2024, the department conducted a digital in-situ survey across 23 city locations, identifying 1,400 vendors.

Of these, 760 met the eligibility criteria. In Khyndailad alone, authorities surveyed 457 vendors, with 407 declared eligible following claim and objection hearings held from February to May 2025.

Last week, the department initiated the relocation under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

However, the process triggered protests. On Tuesday, a group of hawkers staged a demonstration at the entrance of the main Secretariat, defying district administration orders that prohibit protests in the area.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem reported that the on-duty magistrate filed an FIR against the protestors. Police have also registered four FIRs submitted by hawkers and five filed by officials from the Shillong Municipal Board.

Urban Affairs officials emphasized that the relocation and enforcement measures align with directions from the Meghalaya High Court. The Court continues to monitor the efforts under two ongoing public interest litigations concerning street vending and traffic congestion.

Authorities plan to expand the initiative to other areas in Shillong as part of a broader strategy aimed at legalizing and organizing street vending, while protecting the livelihoods of vendors and improving urban convenience.