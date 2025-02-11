Shillong: The Meghalaya state government appealed to the central government to reconsider its decision to discontinue funding for the Border Area Development (BAD) programme.

This programme, which was halted in 2021, played a crucial role in developing infrastructure, including schools, roads, hospitals, and bridges, in border areas.

Border Area Development Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the programme’s discontinuation has significantly impacted infrastructure development in these areas, despite ongoing small-scale projects like community hall and school construction.

The programme operated under a 90:10 funding scheme, with the central government providing the majority of the funds.

The central government’s decision to suspend funds was reportedly due to a comprehensive review of the programme’s effectiveness.

However, concerns have also been raised about the underutilization of previously allocated funds. Between 2015 and 2020, the three district councils in Meghalaya used only 53 per cent of the Rs 567.71 crore sanctioned by the Centre.

The failure to submit utilization certificates has also been noted, suggesting potential issues in fund management and reporting.

Sangma has expressed optimism about the continuation of special scholarships for students in border areas, stating that the programme is ongoing.