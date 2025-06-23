Meghalaya Jobs MECDMS Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in MECDMS Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

The Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission Society (MECDMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Program Associates, Administrative Assistant and Field Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Programme Associate- Environment

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,100/- per month

Essential Qualification: Bachelors or Masters (preferable) degree in Environmental Science, Ecology and other related fields.

Name of post : Programme Associate- Gender

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,100/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelors or Masters (preferable) degree in Gender Studies, Psychology, Sociology, Social Science and other related fields.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,100/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in any discipline.

Experience : 2 years of experience in office management, facilities management, and administrative support.

Name of post : Field Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,100/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering offered by a University recognised by the UGC or an associate membership/similar qualification obtained from a recognized professional institution in the field of civil engineering

Experience: Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience at assisting in supervision of construction work and structural design. Preference will be given to those having experience in the relevant field of civil works in the Rural Development sector.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the following links-

1. Programme Associate- Environment: https://tinyurl.com/ecdevrn

2. Programme Associate- Gender: https://tinyurl.com/ecdgender

3. Administrative Assistant: https://tinyurl.com/ecdadmast

4. Field Engineer: https://tinyurl.com/ecdfengg

Interested candidates may collect application forms up to 7th July, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here