Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support II ( Lab Technician) on contractual basis under ICMR funded project Titled “ AI based detection of breast and oral cancer.” The post is purely temporary on contractual basis. The appointment will be initially for a period of 6 months which may be renewed

depending on performance of the candidate and extension of the project from the funding agency.

Name of post : Project Technical Support II ( Lab Technician)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. 12th in Science + Diploma ( MLT/DMLT/Engineering) + Five years experience in relevant subject/ field

Or

b. Three years graduate degree in relevant subject/field+ two years experience in relevant subject

Desirable : Experience in working in health care/community/field survey with working knowledge of computer and data entry.

Job specification :

i. Carrying out activity related to the collection of samples, labeling the slides, staining, completion of patient response form and consent.

ii. The technician is also responsible to collect the slides after reporting by the pathologists and ship

it to ICMR-NIP

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20000+ HRA as admissible

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates should appear for a walk-in-interview on 20th January 2025 from 9.30 AM onwards in Department of Pathology, First Floor, Medical College Building, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

How to apply :

Candidates should apply online in the mentioned Google form link

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfKxlj4Duxwo0_uR_luQvy7Ysbz30JtR5qfMxnlBA2XPWjKGQ/viewform?usp=dialog

Last date for submission of forms will be on 15 January 2025 (10:00A.M)

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through NEIGRIHMS website (or by email) prior to interview date. Only shortlisted candidates should come for interview

Date of determination of eligibility will be the date of Interview (20.01.25).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here