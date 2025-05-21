Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Mechanical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Machine Design : 1

Machine Design / Manufacturing : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted)

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month or as per the institute rule. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are altogether applicable. No pension/gratuity etc. is also applicable. Free hotel/hostel accommodation on a shared basis will be provided, if required.

How to apply :

Interested candidates need to fill in the required data in the attached application form. The duly filled application form must be submitted in soft copy (PDF only) along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification. The interview will be called after scrutiny of the application forms. The mode of interview (online/offline) with any additional details (written test, presentation, etc.) will be communicated, thereafter.

An incomplete form shall not be considered for shortlisting, and the criteria for shortlisting shall be as per the institute’s requirements and norms.

The duly filled application form should be sent to email id: [email protected]. The subject of the email should be “Application for Guest Faculty in Mechanical Engineering”. The last date to submit the application form via email is 30th June 2025 (12 midnight).

The interview will be held tentatively on 10th July 2025 from 11:00 am. However, it also may be subjected to change.

Candidates must also write the correct and valid email id in their application forms as all the correspondence will be through this email id only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here