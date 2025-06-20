Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Computer Science and Engineering Department in 2025. The appointment is from 1st August to 10th December 2025 (Purely on a temporary / contractual basis).

Name of post : Guest Faculty Position in the Computer Science and Engineering Department

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted) in CSE department or related dept.

Specialization: Digital Logic Design, Computer Organization, Discrete Mathematical Structures, Programming Concepts with C, Web Design Using JavaScript

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month or as per the institute rule. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are applicable. No pension/gratuity etc. is also applicable. Free hostel accommodation on a shared basis will be provided, if required. Institute bus to travel between Shillong and Sohra is also available

How to apply :

Interested candidates need to fill in the required data in the attached application form. The duly filled application form must be submitted in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification. The interview will be conducted in online mode.

An incomplete form shall not be considered for shortlisting, and the criteria for shortlisting shall be as per the institute’s requirements and norms.

The duly filled application form should also be sent to email id: [email protected]. The subject of the email should altogether be “Application for Guest Faculty in CSE dept.”. The last date to submit the application form via email is 20th July 2025 (by 11 pm).

The interview will be held tentatively on 28th July 2025 from 11:00 am.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here