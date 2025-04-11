Meghalaya: NEHU Pro VC Sherwin Sungoh resigns after just 19 days

Guwahati: Prof Sherwin M Sungoh has resigned from her position as Pro Vice Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) just 19 days after assuming office, citing intense pressure and limited authority as key reasons for her departure.

In her resignation letter submitted on April 9, Sungoh stated, “It has been difficult for me to function as Pro Vice-Chancellor under extreme pressure.” Her resignation comes amid growing unrest among teacher and student organizations, which had been demanding changes within the university’s administration.

Sungoh pointed out serious administrative hurdles in carrying out her responsibilities, including the absence of Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla from the university headquarters and insufficient delegation of financial and administrative powers. She said these constraints made it difficult to manage the university’s day-to-day affairs effectively.

Although stepping down as Pro Vice Chancellor, Sungoh will continue to serve as Acting Vice Chancellor, in line with university statutes, as the next senior-most professor.

Her resignation has sparked concern over the university’s functioning, especially with important decisions such as School Board recommendations pending and the student admission process for the new academic session approaching. Sungoh stressed the urgent need for a resolution, saying, “It is imperative to find out an amicable solution to the existing problems before it is too late.”

NEHU is also grappling with unresolved court cases, affiliation issues, and several academic matters, highlighting the pressing need for stable leadership and clear administrative direction.