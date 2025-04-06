Shillong: Prof. Tanie Natung and his team from the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) were awarded the “Best of Indian Journal of Ophthalmology Award”.

The award was presented at the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress and the 83rd Annual Conference of the All-India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS), held in New Delhi from April 3 to April 6.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The combined APAO-AIOS conference, which drew over 13,500 delegates from across the globe, served as a platform for the exchange of scientific knowledge, experiences, and research findings in ophthalmology.

The award recognized the team’s research on optimizing lens power calculation formulas for cataract surgery.

Their study compared two techniques, aiming to minimize errors and improve patient vision outcomes. Prof. Natung stated that the research will provide valuable guidance to ophthalmologists worldwide, leading to enhanced cataract surgery results.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The research was conducted by Dr. Ishita Pandey, Dr. Benjamin Nongrum, and Dr. Ester K. Sekhose from the NEIGRIHMS Department of Ophthalmology, under the guidance of Prof. Tanie Natung.

Prof. Nalin Mehta, Director of NEIGRIHMS, congratulated Prof. Natung and his team for their significant contribution to ophthalmological research and their dedication to improving patient care.

The Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, a highly regarded medical journal with a strong impact factor, published the award-winning research.

The APAO is the largest organization of ophthalmologists in the Asia-Pacific region, and the AIOS is one of the largest medical specialty societies globally, with approximately 27,000 members.