Guwahati: Power Minister of Meghalaya Abu Taher Mondal stated that the state’s power sector—comprising generation, distribution, and transmission—needs a complete overhaul.

He explained that while the Meghalaya government currently has no major projects, it is exploring various options.

“The distribution, transmission, and generation sectors need immediate improvement, and all three require support to ensure consumers receive maximum benefit,” Mondal said. “We are working on this overhaul and expect things to stabilize in a few months.”

Mondal also highlighted that almost all villages in the state have been electrified, with a survey already completed to connect the remaining villages to the grid.

“We have included the un-electrified villages under the RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme), and it will not take long to electrify them once the RDSS is completed,” he noted.

The RDSS is a reforms-based, results-linked initiative by the Centre aimed at improving the quality, reliability, and affordability of the power supply by strengthening the distribution sector through financial sustainability and operational efficiency.

The recent rains provided much-needed relief to the power department, which had grown concerned during the prolonged dry spell.

Despite the lean period, the department took steps to avoid load-shedding, though the lack of rain had started to test their resolve.

“We are expecting more rain. If the situation were different, we might have had to implement load-shedding. We hope this continues to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” Mondal said.

He assured that there would be no disruptions due to malfunctioning electromagnetic or mechanical components in power-generating units.

Mondal stated that Meghalaya had experienced long hours of load-shedding in the past, but the situation has greatly improved.

Regarding concerns over unavailable and faulty transformers, Mondal said the government would address these issues gradually.

“We are working to minimize these problems. Once the Tura transformer unit is upgraded, the load on Sumer will be reduced,” he explained.

Many MLAs raised concerns about faulty transformers during the recently concluded budget session and called for their replacement.

Mondal also mentioned plans to install another transformer unit in Jowai, which would address the power needs in the Jaintia Hills region.

He further added that they had brought the issue with the Tura unit to the attention of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who agreed to provide state funds for sub-stations to mitigate power fluctuations and outages.