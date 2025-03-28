Imphal: Meghalaya has made great strides by achieving a 20% reduction in its drug addiction rate.

This encouraging decline reflects the dedicated efforts of the state government, particularly through the implementation of the Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government aims to sustain this momentum during the project’s five-year duration, with targeted efforts to further curb substance abuse.

“DREAM has an exceptional Mission Director in FG Kharshiing. We are firmly committed to our objectives and actively engaging with civil societies and professional health providers,” Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said to reporters on Thursday.

Lyngdoh asserted that the impact of these efforts is undeniable, with the drug addiction rate plummeting by more than 20% in just a year and a half.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The decline is mainly due to effective government actions and programs like DREAM. The Centre has also provided strong support for de-addiction centers.

The minister announced that if the state reduces substance abuse by 20% each year over the next five years, it will mark a significant success in the fight against this issue.

He mentioned that there is a critical shortfall of trained medical professionals, specializing in de-addiction.

“The common belief is that the government isn’t doing enough to address the issue. We have the funds and equipment but lack trained professionals. Experts are essential to operate the de-addiction centers. Many people think that simply having the facilities and the Durbar Shnong is enough, but without professionals, the secretary or the Rangbah Shnong cannot effectively help those struggling with addiction,” Lyngdoh stated.

He disclosed that DREAM is exploring ways to bring trained personnel from other states. “Francis, as the Mission Director, recently traveled to Kerala which has an army of trained professionals. We are looking at the possibility of engaging them,” he said.

Officials said the state government remains committed to tackling drug addiction through sustained interventions, collaborating with experts, and strategically addressing gaps in medical expertise.