Guwahati: Residents of Meghalaya’s Sohra have given national media outlets 24 hours to issue a public apology for portraying the area as “crime-prone,” following the murder of tourist Raja Raghuvanshi.

The demand came during a large protest rally and candlelight vigil held on Tuesday to honor the slain tourist and defend the community’s reputation.

Protesters gathered at the office of the Syiem of Hima Sohra in Saitsohpen and marched through the area. The rally, organized by Hima Sohra, drew participation from hundreds of locals, including Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem and MDC Titosstarwell Chyne.

Demonstrators carried placards with strong messages such as “Never point any finger at us without proof,” “Every tourist is welcome to Sohra,” and “Take action against those who tarnished the name of the community.”

Chyne, while addressing the crowd, criticized the national media’s reporting and rejected general apologies. He called for specific apologies directed at the people of Sohra, stating that blanket statements were not enough to repair the damage done to the area’s image.

Protesters warned that if media houses failed to respond within 24 hours, they would file FIRs and pursue legal action for what they called deliberate attempts to defame Sohra and the state of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) renewed its call for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya. HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem stated that the recent crime involving individuals posing as tourists further highlighted the need for visitor regulation. He argued that the ILP system would help the state monitor and record the entry of outsiders, potentially preventing future criminal activities.

Synrem pointed to previous incidents, such as ATM robberies allegedly carried out by outsiders, as further justification for the policy, saying that the state must protect itself through stronger administrative oversight.

Other citizens and civil society members echoed concerns over what they described as biased and irresponsible reporting by certain national media outlets. They urged journalists to avoid sensationalism that damages the reputation of peaceful communities.

Despite the controversy, locals reported no decline in tourist visits since the incident, emphasizing that Meghalaya continues to welcome visitors from across the country and remains a safe destination.