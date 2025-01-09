World bank approves $35M education project for Meghalaya youth

Guwahati: The World Bank has approved a $35 million project to enhance education in Meghalaya, targeting the state’s youth and focusing on reducing dropout rates.

The project, named MPOWER (Meghalaya Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment, and Resilience), aims to assist around 500,000 adolescents in successfully transitioning from school to work.

Meghalaya has concerning dropout rates, with 11% of students leaving school at the upper primary level-three times the national average-and 22% dropping out at the secondary level.

The project seeks to address learning gaps in reading and mathematics for students in grades 6-12. It also includes mental health support, career guidance, and life skills training for both current students and school dropouts.

The initiative builds on successful models from Jharkhand, Tanzania, and Bangladesh. The state faces additional challenges such as substance abuse, early marriage, and teenage pregnancy, which further contribute to dropout rates. MPOWER will establish community clubs, mentoring programs, and digital platforms to involve both students and parents.

The program will also provide sexual health education and skills training for aspiring entrepreneurs and out-of-school youth, in partnership with the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society.

This $35 million loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development has a 15-year maturity, with a 5-year grace period.