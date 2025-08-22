Aizawl: The Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores during an operation in Saikhumpai village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the operation was conducted on Wednesday from Vaphai to the Saikhumpai area.

During a thorough search, quick reaction teams recovered an assault rifle, nine grenades, and 36 rounds of ammunition, among other items, according to an Assam Rifles statement.

The seized weapons and ammunition were handed over to the state police at Dungtlang for further action.