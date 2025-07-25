Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering. Mizoram University came into being under an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it altogether became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU consisted of seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University has made considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. Mizoram University got accreditation of ‘A’ grade under NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University got the ranking as one of the top 100 Universities in India.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : MTech / ME / PhD in Electrical Engineering

Also Read : Ananya Panday now becomes a ‘Professor,’ what subjects and in which institute will she teach?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 1st August 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Office of the Dean, School of Engineering & Technology, Mizoram University

How to apply :

Interested candidates must bring their CV, original certificates and other relevant documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here