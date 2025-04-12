Aizawl: Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Friday declared that the state capital Aizawl is on poised to host International Half Marathon on April 26.

Minister Lalnghinglova stated that the first of such sporting event in the state aiming to inscribe Aizawl on the country’s marathon map is a joint effort of state government and Innovations India.

Beyond showcasing the region’s potential for sports tourism, the event carries a strong message of promoting health, fitness, and actively campaigning against drug abuse among the youth, the Minister asserted.

He said that the sporting event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of Northeast India and it contributes to national building by empowering sportspersons and fostering overall development in the region.

Minister Lalnghinglova acknowledged that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) accredited the proposed half marathon event and several key institutions and agencies, including Sports Authority of India (SAI) and various government departments, public sector units and corporates, supported the event.

Notably, international athletes from Kenya and Vietnam have already confirmed their participation, highlighting the event’s growing appeal, the Minister announced.

Runners from a number of cities across the country, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Indore, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Alwar, Haridwar, Shillong, Dimapur, Lakhimpur, Mirzapur, and Itanagar have registered to participate in the international event, Minister said.

According to the Minister, Aizawl International Half Marathon will feature four distinct race categories to cater to various fitness levels and age groups- 21.1 km (half marathon), 10 km (open race) particularly for women, 5 km (fun race) and 5 km race for juniors.

Minister Lalnghinglova added that the marathon will serve as a significant platform for development and will generate a positive attention towards Mizoram on a global scale.

Moreover, the organizers have announced attractive prizes worth a total of Rs. 10 lakh for the winners across the different categories.