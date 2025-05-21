Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant under Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India funded research project entitled “Technology Intervention for Value-Added Insect-Based Products from Nagaland: Insights into Nutrition, Microbiota Analysis, Traditional Processing Methods, and Commercial Viability” in 2025. The position is temporary and renewable each year, subject to satisfactory performance for a maximum of three years. The position is co-terminus with the project duration. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University had to go through many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University had been functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. Meanwhile, the establishment of the academic departments was sanctioned by the Government in the year 1997. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: B.Sc. in Zoology/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Entomology/Microbiology from a recognized University or equivalent. Knowledge of computers.

Desirable: Experience in handling/collection of edible insects.

Fellowship: Rs. 20000/- + HRA (as per University norms).

Age limit: 35 years. Relaxation in age as per norms.

How to apply :

Interested candidates meeting the above requirements may send a soft copy of certificates (D.O.B., 10, 12, UG, PG, Experience, etc.), a passport size photograph, and also detailed biodata by e-mail to: [email protected] within 31st May

Only shortlisted candidates will get information about when to appear in the interview, and no other communications in this regard will be entertained. No TA/DA is permissible for attending the

interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here