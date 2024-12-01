Kohima: The British Council will mark the conclusion of their year-long “Wales in India 2024” program at the 25th edition of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival.

This initiative, announced in October following a visit by Nagaland‘s Chief Minister to Wales, aimed to strengthen cultural and educational ties between the two nations. Wales joins the festival as a partner country, kicking off on December 1st.

A Fusion of Cultures

Themed “Two Nations of Culture and Innovation,” the Hornbill Festival offers a platform for this cultural exchange. Acclaimed Welsh musicians Mari Mathias and Gareth Bonello will collaborate with Naga artist Seyievinuo Chüzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta, creating a captivating fusion of musical traditions.

Empowering Artists and Fostering Dialogue

Beyond performances, the program includes “GREAT Talk” sessions. Dr. Sharon Tonner-Saunders from the University of Dundee will explore the power of performing arts to connect and collaborate. These talks, held at Hope Academy and Tetso College in Dimapur, aim to inspire students and faculty, promoting cross-cultural understanding.

Additionally, a dedicated “India Wales Culture Fund” supports five collaborative projects between Welsh and Indian artists. This initiative, funded by the British Council in Wales, Wales Arts International, and the Welsh Government, fosters meaningful exchanges and artistic creations.

A Moment of Pride for Wales

“The Hornbill Festival partnership presents a fantastic opportunity,” said Welsh Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant. “It will not only highlight Wales’ artistic talents, but also the budding partnerships between our two nations.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Director of the British Council India, echoed this sentiment. “Wales in India 2024 has been a remarkable celebration of cultural exchange,” she stated. “The Hornbill Festival serves as the perfect culmination of this impactful journey.”

The British Council hopes the connections forged this year will continue to flourish, leaving a lasting legacy of creativity and collaboration.