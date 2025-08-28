Guwahati: A 12-hour complete shutdown, immobilised Assam-Arunachal border near Ruksin, area of East Siang District on Thursday (August 28), as locals protested against the pollution caused by a silicon factory, operating in the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC).

The demonstration was organized by the Pollution Affected People’s Forum, which demanded the immediate relocation and closure of the Aether Alloys LLP factory.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to media reports, the bandh, which lasted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., brought traffic to a standstill, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded and forcing the closure of shops and businesses.

Protesters gathered at the Ruksin check gate, raised slogans against both the state government and the factory management.

One local, speaking to media, alleged that despite the community discouraging the need for a silicon factory in the area due to emission of toxic gases, the authorities have left them unheard.

Local communities of seven villages within the East Siang district’s Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) have long alleged that the factory’s toxic emissions are causing significant air and water pollution.

Also Read: Border road work halted amid Assam–Meghalaya land dispute in Lampi

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Residents report widespread health issues and damage to crops, with the toxic gases reportedly spreading up to 10 kilometers.

Around April of this year, the Pollution-Affected People’s Forum had also submitted a formal petition to the Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, calling for intervention and action against the industrial unit, which they accuse of violating the Factories Act, 1948.

The forum’s general secretary, Onong Tadeng, stated that the industrial authority failed to conduct a public hearing or environmental impact assessment with local villagers and stakeholders before obtaining consent for the factory.

The protest also extends to the proposed establishment of two additional silicon factories by M/s Alloy Craft LLP and M/s Arunachal Ferro Alloy in the same area, which the residents have been strongly opposing.

The agitators have warned that if the government and factory management do not take immediate steps, they will escalate their protest by blocking the supply of raw materials to the factory.