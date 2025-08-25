Agartala: A Supreme Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the Tripura State Election Commission, seeking explanations for the prolonged delay in holding Village Committee (VC) elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC).

The state government has yet to conduct the long-overdue elections, even though the tenure of the existing Village Committees expired in 2021.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The plea, filed by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha and a royal scion, argued that the lapse of the VC tenure without fresh elections violates the constitutional rights of tribal communities to grassroots self-governance.

The Supreme Court has given a four-week timeframe to the ECI, the Tripura State Election Commission, and the state administration to respond to the delay.

Expressing gratitude for the judicial intervention, Debbarma said the postponement has adversely affected tribal communities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“I thank the Hon’ble Supreme Court for issuing notice. Our people have suffered, and those responsible should be held accountable. Fear of losing an election cannot curtail the democratic rights of Tripura’s indigenous people. I am not going to remain silent,” he posted on X.